Beau Hossler, Bob MacIntyre share lead at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre each shot 7-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

Hossler had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The 29-year-old former Texas player is winless on the tour.

“It’s obviously fairly gettable,” Hossler said. “But you’ve got to put the ball in the right place off the tee to have a shot to the green. The greens are pretty severe. “

MacIntyre had eight birdies and a bogey. The 27-year-old Scot, also winless on the tour, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth.

“Kind of built up a bit of momentum and then just hung on to it, really,” MacIntyre said. “It got really tough on the back nine, so I was just trying to manage the misses well.”

Davis Thompson, Alistair Docherty, Zecheng Dou and Alejandro Tosti were a stroke back.

The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event 180 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million signature events.