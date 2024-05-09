 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Regions Tradition - Round One
Padraig Harrington, Chris DiMarco tied at suspended Regions Tradition
GYMNASTICS-WORLD-2023-WOMEN-FLOOR
Core Hydration Classic can be first gymnastics meet with 3 U.S. Olympic all-around champs
Cognizant Founders Cup - Round One
Rose Zhang’s 63 leads Cognizant Founders Cup; Nelly Korda 6 back in bid for 6 in a row

Top Clips

nbc_golf_wellsfargord1_240509.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Wells Fargo Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfs_saintsbackfield_240509.jpg
Evaluating Saints backfield options behind Kamara
nbc_golf_zhanghlintv_240509.jpg
HLs: Zhang ‘dialed in’ in 9-under Cognizant Rd. 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Beau Hossler, Bob MacIntyre share lead at inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

  
Published May 9, 2024 07:03 PM
HLs: PGA Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
May 9, 2024 11:53 AM
Watch highlights from the first round of the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic hosted at Dunes Golf and Beach Club in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Beau Hossler and Robert MacIntyre each shot 7-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour’s inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic.

Hossler had an eagle, six birdies and a bogey at Dunes Golf & Beach Club. The 29-year-old former Texas player is winless on the tour.

“It’s obviously fairly gettable,” Hossler said. “But you’ve got to put the ball in the right place off the tee to have a shot to the green. The greens are pretty severe. “

MacIntyre had eight birdies and a bogey. The 27-year-old Scot, also winless on the tour, rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 eighth with a closing birdie on the par-3 ninth.

“Kind of built up a bit of momentum and then just hung on to it, really,” MacIntyre said. “It got really tough on the back nine, so I was just trying to manage the misses well.”

Davis Thompson, Alistair Docherty, Zecheng Dou and Alejandro Tosti were a stroke back.

The tournament is being held opposite the Wells Fargo Championship. a signature event 180 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina. The winner will get a spot in the PGA Championship next week but not in the Masters or a guaranteed spot in the remaining two $20 million signature events.