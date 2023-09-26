Levi Kitchen leaves Star Yamaha

Levi Kitchen announced on Instagram he will part ways with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star factory team for the 2024 season.

“I want to give a huge thank you to the whole Star Racing Yamaha team for everything they’ve done the past three years,” Kitchen posted. “We’ve accomplished a lot and had a lot of fun while doing it.”

One of the last things Kitchen accomplished with the team was winning the second moto in the season finale at the Los Angeles Coliseum.

Kitchen’s tenure with the team dates to December 2020 when he first tested with them. His first pro start came a year later in the Pro Motocross series at in the 2021 RedBud National with a 12th-place finish overall.

After an injury-marred 2022 season, Kitchen was finally able to show his promise in 2023, finishing third in the 250 SX West division, fifth in Motocross and fourth in the SuperMotocross series. His first, and so far only, overall win came in the second Anaheim Supercross race this season when he finished fourth in the first race of the Triple Crown format and was second in the next two motos. Since then, he’s stood on the podium six times and has moto wins at RedBud and Unadilla.

Kitchen has not yet announced his 2024 plans, but it is believed he will switch manufacturers and land at the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki team.