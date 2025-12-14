What NFL games are on today: Week 15 Sunday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 15 of the NFL season is underway and the race for the playoffs is heating up. Kick off your Sunday with Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry at 11:00 AM ET on Peacock, followed by a full day of exciting NFL coverage. See below to find out when your favorite team is playing today.

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys host J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings

tonight on Sunday Night Football in a crucial match-up for both teams.

The Cowboys enter Week 15, 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East (behind the Eagles), and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card spots. Although they face a difficult path to the playoffs, a win tonight will keep their chances alive.

The Vikings (5-8) are last in the NFC North and would be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss or a tie against the Cowboys tonight.

Live coverage of tonight’s Vikings vs Cowboys game begins at 7:00 PM with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Sunday, December 14:

Cleveland Browns at Chicago Bears, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Arizona Cardinals at Houston Texans, 1 p.m. (Fox)

New York Jets at Jacksonville Jaguars, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots, 1 p.m. (CBS)

Washington Commanders at New York Giants, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Las Vegas Raiders at Philadelphia Eagles, 1 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans at San Francisco 49ers, 4:25 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, December 15:

Miami Dolphins at Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:15 p.m. (ABC and ESPN)

How to watch Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys:

When: Sunday, December 14

Sunday, December 14 Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

