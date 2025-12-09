PFT’s Week 15 2025 NFL power rankings

1. Patriots (last week No. 1; 11-2): The AFC East crown is within reach.

2. Broncos (No. 2; 11-2): The degree of difficulty increases, starting this week against the Packers.

3. Rams (No. 3; 10-3): On Sunday, Matthew Stafford has a chance to seriously complicate his former team’s playoff chances.

4. Seahawks (No. 4; 10-3): They’re starting to feel like a team of destiny.

5. Packers (No. 6; 9-3-1): Those ugly back-to-back home losses are a fading memory.

6. Bills (No. 8; 9-4): Josh Allen saved the season. (Christian Benford had a big assist.)

7. Jaguars (No. 9; 9-4): They played once at Levi’s Stadium this year. Could they be returning?

8. Bears (No. 5; 9-4): Even though they lost to the Packers, they’re showing they can compete with the best teams in the conference.

9. Texans (No. 12; 8-5): Defense wins championships — and takes out champions.

10. 49ers (No. 10; 9-4): They badly needed a break.

11. Chargers (No. 14; 9-4): They found a way on a night that didn’t feel like it was going their way.

12. Lions (No. 13; 8-5): Give the ball to Gibbs and good things will happen.

13. Eagles (No. 11; 8-5): It’s 2023 all over again.

14. Steelers (No. 20; 7-6): The Steelers forged a horseshoe in Baltimore.

15. Panthers (No. 15; 7-6): If they make the playoffs, drinks will be on the house.

16. Colts (No. 7; 8-5): No, it’s not April Fool’s Day.

17. Cowboys (No. 16; 6-6-1): There’s a realistic path to the NFC East crown.

18. Buccaneers (No. 17; 7-6): If you can’t beat the Saints, you don’t deserve to win the division.

19. Chiefs (No. 18; 6-7): How bad would they be if they didn’t have Patrick Mahomes?

20. Ravens (No. 19; 6-7): They need to stop the bleeding now.

21. Dolphins (No. 22; 6-7): They haven’t lost a game since they fired G.M. Chris Grier.

22. Vikings (No. 24; 5-8): They’ve got a chance to keep the season from being a complete disaster.

23. Bengals (No. 21; 4-9): The curtain fell quickly.

24. Falcons (No. 23; 4-9): The curtain fell slowly.

25. Saints (No. 30; 3-10): Tyler Shough is showing the Saints something.

26. Titans (No. 31; 2-11): They’re refusing to give up.

27. Browns (No. 26; 3-10): Shedeur Sanders deserves the chance to be the Week 1 starter in 2026.

28. Jets (No. 25; 3-10): Bring back Mike White.

29. Cardinals (No. 27; 3-10): Will Jonathan Gannon made it to Week 18?

30. Commanders (No. 28; 3-10): If they don’t win one down the stretch, Dan Quinn could have one of the hottest seats in 2026.

31. Giants (No. 29; 2-11): The Commanders are coming to town, along with a chance at a rare win.

32. Raiders (No. 32; 2-11): Tom Brady’s cloned dog should become a Broncos fan.