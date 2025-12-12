How to watch Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys: Live stream info, preview for Sunday’s game

J.J. McCarthy and the Minnesota Vikings head to Arlington to take on Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys this week on Sunday Night Football. Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Vikings vs Cowboys game

Minnesota Vikings:

The Minnesota Vikings defeated the Washington Commanders 31-0 last Sunday, snapping their four-game losing streak. McCarthy, who returned to action after missing Week 13’s loss with a concussion, completed 16-of-23 passes for 163 yards, finishing with a career-high three touchdowns. It was the first game of his career without an interception.

The Vikings’ defense held the Commanders to 206 yards of total offense, finishing with two sacks and three takeaways.

Minnesota is currently one loss away from finishing with a losing record for the second time in three seasons. A loss or tie against the Cowboys on Sunday would eliminate the Vikings from playoff contention.

The Vikings could also be eliminated if the Detroit Lions win or tie in their matchup against the Rams on Sunday, or if the Chicago Bears win or tie against the Cleveland Browns.

Dallas Cowboys:

The Dallas Cowboys’ three-game winning streak came to an end after falling 44-30 to the Detroit Lions last Thursday night. With the loss, Dallas (6-6-1) now sits 1.5 games out of first place in the NFC East (behind the Eagles) and 2.5 games out of the Wild Card spots.

“I think guys are pissed off right now,” Prescott said after the loss. “I don’t think it’s any deflated moment like, oh, hands are up, we’re done. No. No. Absolutely not. I think you’re going to get a team that’s pissed, especially as we talk about a team that’s kind of changed since the bye week. This is the first time this group, to an extent, suffered this. So hopefully it pisses people off the right way, we use it as fuel, and I know, starting with myself, I’ll make sure we have a great week of prep for the next one.”

The Cowboys can win the NFC East if they win two more games than the Eagles over the final four weeks of the season.

How to watch Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys:

When: Sunday, December 14

Sunday, December 14 Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

2025 Sunday Night Football Schedule:

*All times are listed as ET

Sun. Dec. 14 (Week 15): Minnesota Vikings at Dallas Cowboys

Sun. Dec. 21 (Week 16): Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins

Sat. Dec. 27 (Week 17): Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Sun. Dec. 28 (Week 17): Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers

Sun. Jan. 4 (Week 18): Teams TBD

