NFL Playoff Picture 2025: Updated AFC and NFC standings, bracket, tiebreakers for Week 15

Week 15 begins with a game the Buccaneers need to win if they want to stay in first place in the NFC South, and continues with several other games that have playoff implications. Here’s how the NFL playoff picture looks heading into Thursday Night Football in Week 15:

AFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Broncos (11-2) If they win out, they’re the No. 1 seed in the AFC, as they own the tiebreaker over the Patriots.

2. Patriots (11-2) Their lead in the AFC East looks safe, but to earn the No. 1 seed they have to hope the Broncos lose a game.

3. Jaguars (9-4) After beating the Colts, they’re the clear favorites in the AFC South.

4. Steelers (7-6) Got their biggest win of the season in Baltimore.

WILD CARDS

5. Chargers (9-4) First in the wild card race thanks to a better AFC record than the Bills.

6. Bills (9-4) Probably won’t catch the Patriots in the AFC East even if they win on Sunday, but in great shape for a wild card.

7. Texans (8-5) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Colts.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Colts (8-5) Getting to the playoffs may require a miraculous performance from Philip Rivers.

9. Ravens (6-7) Losing at home to the Steelers was costly.

10. Chiefs (6-7) Kansas City could be eliminated as soon as Sunday, and probably can’t make the playoffs even if they run the table.

11. Dolphins (6-7) Best of the bad teams in the AFC.

12. Bengals (4-9) Clinched a losing record with their loss in Buffalo.

13. Jets (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Browns (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Raiders (2-11) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Titans (2-11) Mathematically eliminated.

NFC Playoff Picture

DIVISION LEADERS

1. Rams (10-3) Own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Seahawks in the NFC West.

2. Packers (9-3-1) Big win over the Bears.

3. Eagles (8-5) Defending champions are on a three-game losing streak but still have a 1.5-game lead over the Cowboys in the NFC East.

4. Buccaneers (7-6) Still lead the NFC South heading into Thursday night’s game, thanks to the common games tiebreaker with the Panthers.

WILD CARDS

5. Seahawks (10-3) Need to win their rematch with the Rams on December 18.

6. 49ers (9-4) Despite a lot of injuries, they remain in playoff position.

7. Bears (9-4) If they run the table they win the NFC North.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

8. Lions (8-5) If they run the table they’re guaranteed of at least a wild card berth.

9. Panthers (7-6) Two games remaining against the Buccaneers will determine who wins the NFC South.

10. Cowboys (6-6-1) They probably need to run the table, and even then they may not make the playoffs.

11. Vikings (5-8) Last place in the NFC North.

12. Falcons (4-9) Mathematically eliminated.

13. Cardinals (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

14. Saints (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

15. Commanders (3-10) Mathematically eliminated.

16. Giants (2-11) Mathematically eliminated.