Vikings end four-game losing streak with 31-0 shutout of Commanders

The Vikings scored only 42 points in their four-game losing streak, including a 26-0 blanking by the Seahawks last week when rookie quarterback Max Bosmer made his first NFL start. With J.J. McCarthy back, the Vikings scored 31 on Sunday in a shutout of the Commanders.

Minnesota improves to 5-8, while the Commanders fall to 3-10 and was eliminated from playoff contention. The Commanders’ first shutout loss since 2019 extended their losing streak to eight games, the team’s longest since 2023.

Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels did not make it through his first game back from a dislocated left elbow. He reinjured his elbow following an interception with 8:16 left in the third quarter.

Vikings defensive back Isaiah Rodgers blocked the Daniels on a return by Andrew Van Ginkel, sending Daniels flying. Daniels landed on his left elbow.

Daniels went 9-of-20 for 78 yards and an interception and ran for 16 yards on four carries.

It was that kind of day for Washington.

The Vikings outgained the Commanders 313 to 206, with McCarthy going 16-of-23 for 163 yards and three touchdowns. He had touchdown throws of 18 and 6 yards to Josh Oliver, and T.J. Hockenson had a 2-yard touchdown reception.

Aaron Jones had 14 carries for 76 yards and Jordan Mason ran for 52 yards, including an 8-yard touchdown, on 11 carries.

Jordan Addison caught four passes for 62 yards, but Jordan Jefferson had only two receptions for 11 yards.

The Commanders reached the Vikings 2, 19 and 24 without scoring. They turned it over on downs, threw an interception (on the play Daniels was injured) and Marcus Mariota, who replaced Daniels, lost a fumble.

Mariota was 2-of-4 for 30 yards with a pick and the fumble. Chris Rodriguez had 10 carries for 52 yards, and Terry McLaurin caught three passes for 41 yards.