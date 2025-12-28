Steelers TE Darnell Washington broke his arm on Sunday

The Steelers saw tight end Darnell Washington leave Sunday’s loss to the Browns with an injury that seems likely to keep him out of their Week 18 bid to win the AFC North.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his postgame press conference that Washington broke his arm. Tomlin said that there is currently no timetable for his return, but the nature of the injury suggests he’ll miss their game against the Ravens.

The Steelers need to win or tie that game to win the division and advance to the playoffs.

Washington had two catches for 15 yards in Sunday’s 13-6 loss to the Browns.