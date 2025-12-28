 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dkmetcalfV2_251226.jpg
Where things stand with Metcalf-Lions fan incident
nbc_pft_commanderscowboysV2_251226.jpg
Pickens, Samuel’s futures loom large for DAL, WAS
nbc_pft_lionsvikingsV2_251226.jpg
Lions have ‘long way to go’ after missing playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus listed as questionable due to illness for Sunday night

  
Published December 28, 2025 04:39 PM

There seems to be a bug going around the Bears locker room ahead of Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

The Bears announced that wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus are both questionable to play because of illness. Right tackle Darnell Wright also traveled to Santa Clara separately from the team because he is under the weather.

Rome Odunze was ruled out with a foot injury on Friday, so the Bears were already set to be shorthanded at receiver for the contest. Luther Burden, Jahdae Walker, Devin Duvernay, and practice squad elevation JP Richardson are the other receivers for Chicago.

Inactives for the game will be released 90 minutes ahead of the 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff.