DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus listed as questionable due to illness for Sunday night

There seems to be a bug going around the Bears locker room ahead of Sunday night’s game against the 49ers.

The Bears announced that wide receivers DJ Moore and Olamide Zaccheaus are both questionable to play because of illness. Right tackle Darnell Wright also traveled to Santa Clara separately from the team because he is under the weather.

Rome Odunze was ruled out with a foot injury on Friday, so the Bears were already set to be shorthanded at receiver for the contest. Luther Burden, Jahdae Walker, Devin Duvernay, and practice squad elevation JP Richardson are the other receivers for Chicago.

Inactives for the game will be released 90 minutes ahead of the 8:25 p.m. ET kickoff.