Eagles recover Josh Allen fumble, take 7-0 lead

  
Published December 28, 2025 05:01 PM

The Eagles are on the scoreboard first in Buffalo.

Quarterback Jalen Hurts hit tight end Dallas Goedert for a one-yard touchdown with 35 seconds to play in the first quarter to put the road team up 7-0 in the final regular season game at Highmark Stadium.

The Eagles touchdown was set up by a turnover by Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen lost the football while under pressure from Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips and linebacker Jihaad Campbell recovered the ball on the Buffalo 45-yard line. It looked like Allen’s arm was moving forward when he lost the ball, but the fumble call stood up after a review and the Eagles quickly moved into scoring position on a 27-yard throw to A.J. Brown.

The teams had traded punts on a rainy afternoon in Buffalo up until that point. The Bills will try to find a better handle on things as they try to remain alive in the race for the AFC East title.