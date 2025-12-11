PFT’s Week 15 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

It’s important to peak at the right time. We aren’t.

Last week, Simms was 8-6 straight up. I was 7-7. He now has a two-game lead, 139-68-1 to 137-70-1.

Against the spread, I was a more respectable 9-5. Simms was 8-6. I lead by 10 games, 114-91-3 vs. 104-101-3.

This week, we disagree on three of 16 games. All picks appear below.

Falcons at Buccaneers (-4.5)

The Bucs need this one, badly. If they can’t beat a team that has been eliminated, it could be over.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Falcons 20.

Browns at Bears (-7.5)

The Bears have some big games coming up. They can’t afford to stumble over the easiest opponent left on the schedule.

Florio’s pick: Bears 20, Browns 10.

Simms’s pick: Bears 27, Browns 14.

Ravens (-2.5) at Bengals

Joe Burrow sent a clear message. Will the rest of the team respond?

Florio’s pick: Bengals 30, Ravens 24.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 27, Bengals 24.

Cardinals at Texans (-9.5)

The Texans are rolling at the right time.

Florio’s pick: Texans 23, Cardinals 6.

Simms’s pick: Texans 27, Cardinals 9.

Jets at Jaguars (-13.5)

It’s a potential trap game for the Jaguars. Fortunately for the home team, all three Jets quarterbacks are on the injury report.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Jets 13.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 31, Jets 17.

Chargers at Chiefs (-5.5)

Short week, overtime game, sputtering offense. If the Chiefs can’t beat the Chargers at Arrowhead with time running out on the season, their current issues may extend into 2026.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 23, Chargers 20.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 23, Chiefs 20.

Bills (-1.5) at Patriots

The Patriots have the AFC East title in their grasp. The fact that they’re home underdogs will provide an extra nudge.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 27, Bills 24.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 31, Patriots 21.

Commanders at Giants (-2.5)

This is the only game on the Week 15 schedule that means nothing to either team. (Or to anyone else.)

Florio’s pick: Giants 23, Commanders 13.

Simms’s pick: Giants 28, Commanders 21.

Raiders at Eagles (-11.5)

If the Eagles don’t steamroll the Raiders, things will get ugly at the Linc.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 24, Raiders 10.

Packers (-2.5) at Broncos

Are the Broncos a true Super Bowl contender? Sunday gives them a chance to prove it.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Broncos 23.

Simms’s pick: Packers 28, Broncos 17.

Lions at Rams (-5.5)

The Lions are on the ropes. Matthew Stafford hope to punch his former team through.

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Lions 27.

Simms’s pick: Rams 38, Lions 35.

Panthers (-2.5) at Saints

Carolina has a chance to remove the biggest glitch on their 2025 schedule — a 10-point home loss to the Saints.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 27, Saints 10.

Simms’s pick: Panthers 20, Saints 17.

Colts at Seahawks (-14)

The return of Philip Rivers is fascinating. It ultimately may not make much of a difference against an elite team.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 28, Colts 13.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 30, Colts 13.

Titans at 49ers (-12.5)

San Francisco could pull an inside straight to a Super Bowl berth.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 34, Titans 17.

Simms’s pick: 49ers 24, Titans 13.

Vikings at Cowboys (-5.5)

The Cowboys still have a plausible path to the NFC East crown.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 31, Vikings 20.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 24, Vikings 17.

Dolphins at Steelers (-3)

It’ll be twenty degrees at kickoff. Enough said.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 19, Dolphins 9.

Simms’s pick: Dolphins 23, Steelers 20.