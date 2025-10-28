2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, rumors and updates

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, and PFT has you covered with news and analysis of every trade, potential trade, rumor of a trade and trade that won’t be happening.

Here’s what’s happening on the NFL trade front:

Titans trade Roger McCreary to Rams: The Titans will receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for McCreary and a sixth-round selection. Rams coach Sean McVay said McCreary adds important depth to the secondary.

Vikings need a veteran quarterback: Will Minnesota trade for a quarterback now that Carson Wentz is out for the season?

Jaguars say they won’t trade Brian Thomas Jr.: Jacksonville coach Liam Coen says there are no plans to trade Thomas.

Jerry Jones is open to a trade: Jones has the Packers’ next two first-round picks to offer thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and he says he’s willing to consider it.