nbc_pft_risefall_251028.jpg
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
nbc_pft_mangold_251028.jpg
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_251028.jpg
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
2025 NFL Trade Deadline Tracker: Latest news, rumors and updates

  
Published October 28, 2025 12:20 PM

The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, and PFT has you covered with news and analysis of every trade, potential trade, rumor of a trade and trade that won’t be happening.

Here’s what’s happening on the NFL trade front:

Titans trade Roger McCreary to Rams: The Titans will receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for McCreary and a sixth-round selection. Rams coach Sean McVay said McCreary adds important depth to the secondary.

Vikings need a veteran quarterback: Will Minnesota trade for a quarterback now that Carson Wentz is out for the season?

Jaguars say they won’t trade Brian Thomas Jr.: Jacksonville coach Liam Coen says there are no plans to trade Thomas.

Jerry Jones is open to a trade: Jones has the Packers’ next two first-round picks to offer thanks to the Micah Parsons trade, and he says he’s willing to consider it.