 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftmissingpiece_251029.jpg
NFL players who could be missing piece elsewhere
nbc_pft_patriotstrade_251029.jpg
Patriots trade Dugger to Steelers, White to 49ers
vikings102925.jpg
Why Vikings must commit to the run game

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Reports: “Zero chance” Browns trade Myles Garrett

  
Published October 29, 2025 01:08 PM

With the Browns off to a 2-6 start and showing little reason to think they can make a run over their final nine games, there’s been some discussion about whether they might consider trading defensive end Myles Garrett.

It looks like that time should be spent on other conversations. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, there is “zero chance” that the Browns will deal their star player before next Tuesday’s deadline.

As PFT noted on Wednesday, trading Garrett would trigger a dead cap charge of $68 million for the 2026 season. They are also on the hook for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $46 million salary in 2026, so the financial implications of the deal are enormous even before getting to the football side of things.

If Garrett is not going to be traded, the Browns will have to find other ways to stockpile the kinds of assets that can turn things around for the team in 2026 and beyond.