Reports: “Zero chance” Browns trade Myles Garrett

With the Browns off to a 2-6 start and showing little reason to think they can make a run over their final nine games, there’s been some discussion about whether they might consider trading defensive end Myles Garrett.

It looks like that time should be spent on other conversations. According to multiple reports on Wednesday, there is “zero chance” that the Browns will deal their star player before next Tuesday’s deadline.

As PFT noted on Wednesday, trading Garrett would trigger a dead cap charge of $68 million for the 2026 season. They are also on the hook for quarterback Deshaun Watson’s fully guaranteed $46 million salary in 2026, so the financial implications of the deal are enormous even before getting to the football side of things.

If Garrett is not going to be traded, the Browns will have to find other ways to stockpile the kinds of assets that can turn things around for the team in 2026 and beyond.