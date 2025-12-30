 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must 'restart the lawn mower' after loss

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Dan Campbell on DC Kelvin Sheppard: Always things to learn, but he’s done a damn good job

  
Published December 30, 2025 12:00 PM

The Lions had new offensive and defensive coordinators this season, and it seems likely that there will be another move on the offensive side after head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling responsibilities from John Morton midway through the year.

On Tuesday, Campbell shared some thoughts about how defensive coordinator Kelvin Sheppard has fared in his first year on the job. The Lions have slipped from seventh to 23rd in points allowed, but are 18th in yards allowed after finishing 20th under Aaron Glenn in 2024.

“I like Shep,” Campbell said on 97.1 The Ticket, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “Shep has really grown this year. I think with any first-time coordinator, first-time coach, you go through a lot and you learn along the way. You make adjustments, you find things that you believe in, you throw other things to the side that don’t fit you. You find ways to adjust and it’s just part of the process. And I think Shep’s done a damn good job. There’s always going to be things that you learn from this job, but I like Shep.”

Campbell said he is “not about to start going through what I’m going to do here or there” with one game still to play and said he has spent the most time thinking about his own performance because he feels he is “the one who’s not done a good enough job here.” Missing the playoffs is sure to lead to some changes in Detroit, however, and word on what direction they’ll go should come shortly after Sunday’s game against the Bears.