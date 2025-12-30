NFL is “aware” of criminal charges against Stefon Diggs

On Tuesday morning, news emerged of a criminal case against Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs. He faces a felony charge of “strangulation or suffocation” and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The NFL has issued the following statement on the situation: “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

The league could, based on the specific allegations, place Diggs on paid leave. First, the league needs to review the situation before making any decisions about whether the case merits the placement of Diggs on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Either way, the situation is unfolding at a critical time. The playoffs start next week. The Patriots will play in the wild-card round, unless they secure the No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.