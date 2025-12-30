 Skip navigation
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL is “aware” of criminal charges against Stefon Diggs

  
Published December 30, 2025 12:55 PM

On Tuesday morning, news emerged of a criminal case against Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs. He faces a felony charge of “strangulation or suffocation” and a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The NFL has issued the following statement on the situation: “We are aware of the matter and have been in contact with the club. We have no further comment at this time.”

The league could, based on the specific allegations, place Diggs on paid leave. First, the league needs to review the situation before making any decisions about whether the case merits the placement of Diggs on the Commissioner Exempt list.

Either way, the situation is unfolding at a critical time. The playoffs start next week. The Patriots will play in the wild-card round, unless they secure the No. 1 seed and the bye that comes with it.