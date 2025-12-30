Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott will start, won’t say how much we’ll use him

Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer said on Monday that the Cowboys will be starting Dak Prescott at quarterback against the Giants in Week 18 and team owner Jerry Jones confirmed that on Tuesday.

Jones also offered up a hint during his appearance on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott may not be playing all of the team’s remaining offensive snaps. Jones said that the Cowboys feel it is important to win the game, but said that they won’t go any further than saying that Prescott will be on the field to start the game.

“How we use Dak, where we use him, those kind of things — let’s just make that part of the game plan that we really won’t talk about,” Jones said.

Prescott heads into the final weekend with a 34-yard lead on Matthew Stafford for the most passing yards in the league. Rams head coach Sean McVay said the team plans to play its starters after a rough offensive outing on Monday night, so the amount of playing time both quarterbacks get could decide who ends the season in the top spot.