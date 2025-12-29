Dak Prescott will start in Week 18 vs. Giants

Dak Prescott said last week he planned on playing in Week 17 against the Giants. The Cowboys plan on him playing, too.

The quarterback will start Sunday’s game, coach Brian Schottenheimer announced on Monday.

“We plan on finishing strong and having Dak play,” Schottenheimer said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. “We’ve got a chance to go 5-1 in the division and hopefully finish 8-8-1, so that’s the plan we’re looking at now. The biggest thing for me is putting the game plan together, having another great week of practice. You know how much respect I have for [the Giants] and an elite front seven, so the plan is to play Dak.”

The Cowboys are eliminated from playoff contention, and Prescott was sacked a season-high six times and took a beating against the Commanders on Christmas Day. He wants to finish the season, though.

Prescott has an NFL-best 4,482 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

While Prescott will start, he might not play the entire game. Schottenheimer said backup quarterback Joe Milton could play against the Giants.

“We’ll look at that,” Schottenheimer acknowledged.

Prescott’s 1,107 snaps this season are 98 percent of the team’s offensive snaps. He has played a full, 17-game schedule only once.