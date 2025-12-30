 Skip navigation
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Mike Tomlin “more optimistic this week” about T.J. Watt’s potential return

  
Published December 30, 2025 12:38 PM

There is a decent chance the Steelers will have edge rusher T.J. Watt back for Sunday’s big game against the Ravens.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters in his Tuesday press conference that he’s “optimistic” about Watt potentially playing in the game that will determine this year’s AFC North champion.

“Although I haven’t seen T.J. today, optimistic about his potential inclusion in this game,” Tomlin said. “We’ll work him up throughout the course of the week and let the amount of participation and the quality of participation be our guide in terms of whether or not he’s a participant [in the game].

“But certainly am more optimistic this week than I have been in previous weeks as I stand here today.”

Watt has not played since the team’s Dec. 7 victory over Baltimore, having needed a procedure to close a small hole in his lung. Watt practiced in a limited capacity last week, but that was not enough for the club to put him on the field against the Browns in Week 17.

“Practice participation would certainly be more comforting in terms of making a decision, given he’s coming back from a medical circumstance,” Tomlin said. “He’s coming off of a medical circumstance — different from an injury circumstance. So, certainly he has a certain level of health. But we want to be cautious about how we work him back in the fold. And certainly, he’s done appropriate things in that area as well. And as I mentioned last week, I’m sure you guys will be hearing from him sooner rather than later, directly.”

Tomlin said he’s not concerned about Watt not being in “football shape” despite his three-game absence.

“I doubt that T.J. is ever out of football shape or conditioning over the course of a 12-month calendar,” Tomlin said. “I just know how he lives his life, how he prepares, how thoughtful he is in terms of what he puts in his body and how he trains.”

Even so, Tomlin noted he’s willing to use Watt circumstantially instead of the edge rusher taking his usual number of defensive snaps if necessary.

“I’m open to utilizing him in any way that’s appropriate relative to his availability,” Tomlin said.

Additionally, Tomlin noted he’s optimistic that receiver Calvin Austin (hamstring, cornerback Brandin Echols (groin), cornerback James Pierre (calf), offensive lineman Isaac Seumaulo (triceps), and linebacker Malik Harrison (bone bruise) will all be able to play on Sunday.

The Steelers’ first injury report of the week will come out on Wednesday.