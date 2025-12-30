Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes has really attacked his rehab and will continue to do that

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the beginning stages of his rehab after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL suffered during Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Mahomes has been around the team as the season winds down.

“[H]e’s in the building working and doing his rehab, spending a lot of hours doing it,” Reid said, via transcript from the team. “He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

Reid added that Mahomes is unlikely to make the trip to Las Vegas for the Chiefs’ season finale. He was in attendance in a suite for the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Broncos.

Mahomes completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.