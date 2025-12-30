 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026
nbc_pft_mvpodds_251230.jpg
Maye overtakes Stafford as MVP favorite
nbc_pft_ramsnext_251230.jpg
Rams must ‘restart the lawn mower’ after loss

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes has really attacked his rehab and will continue to do that

  
Published December 30, 2025 12:10 PM

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is in the beginning stages of his rehab after undergoing surgery to repair his torn ACL suffered during Kansas City’s Week 15 loss to the Chargers.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that Mahomes has been around the team as the season winds down.

“[H]e’s in the building working and doing his rehab, spending a lot of hours doing it,” Reid said, via transcript from the team. “He’s really attacked that and will continue to do that. He’s around and sees the guys, but most of his time is being spent rehabbing.”

Reid added that Mahomes is unlikely to make the trip to Las Vegas for the Chiefs’ season finale. He was in attendance in a suite for the team’s Christmas Day loss to the Broncos.

Mahomes completed 62.7 percent of his passes this year for 3,587 yards with 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.