Davante Adams: Super Bowl feels almost like a “mythical thing” to me at this point

Davante Adams has been here before. Several times, in fact.

The Rams wide receiver will play in his fifth NFC Championship Game on Sunday. He has never played in a Super Bowl.

“Just having been here so many times and understanding exactly what it takes to get where we’re ultimately trying to go,” Adams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “It’s obviously exciting to achieve the minor goals along the way that you ultimately need to do to get where you want to be, but yeah, [getting to a Super Bowl] just feels like almost like a mythical thing to me at this point.

“You do everything you can to get there. It’s been so hard, and [I’ve] been working so hard at it. So we’re close. We just got to finish it off.”

Adams played for the Packers for eight seasons, making it to the conference championship game in the 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 seasons. The closest he has come to the Super Bowl was his rookie season when the Packers lost in overtime to the Seahawks. Seattle rallied from a 19-7 deficit in the fourth quarter with 15 points in the final 2:09, which included recovering an onside kick, before Green Bay sent it to overtime on a field goal with 14 seconds left.

“It’s tough not to think about that one,” Adams said. “A loss like that will last a long time. And we’ve got an opportunity to change that now.”

The Rams face the Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday.

Adams said he has a “greater appreciation” for being back in the championship game after two-plus seasons with the Raiders and 11 games with the Jets last season.