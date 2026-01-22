Report: Josh Allen “has faith” in Bills’ leadership

During Wednesday’s way-too-long press conference, Bills owner Terry Pegula declined to delve into his conversations with quarterback Josh Allen regarding Pegula’s decision to fire coach Sean McDermott. But Pegula seemed to hint that Allen wasn’t opposed.

More recently, a “source close to Allen” (quite possibly Allen himself) leaked this to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News: "[H]e’s appreciative of his 8 years with Sean McDermott. Allen, I’m told, has faith in the leadership of the team under Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, and will take an active role in participating in the upcoming head coaching interviews.”

Nothing in that report suggests disagreement with the decision to fire McDermott. Which implies that Allen was on board with it.

At a minimum, Allen is accepting the decision and moving forward, with the kind of “faith” in leadership that (based on Wednesday’s press conference) may be shaken for plenty of Bills fans. And it’s possible that Allen doesn’t see the benefit in pushing back against the move, since his views won’t bring McDermott back — and will only complicate the efforts of the next coach to galvanize the locker room.

It’s unknown when we’ll next hear from Allen. He has done the Super Bowl media car wash in the past. If he does, he’ll need to have talking points ready, because he’ll be constantly asked about the decision to fire McDermott, including the key up-or-down question of whether he was, or wasn’t, OK with it.