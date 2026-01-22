 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Josh Allen “has faith” in Bills’ leadership

  
Published January 21, 2026 08:35 PM

During Wednesday’s way-too-long press conference, Bills owner Terry Pegula declined to delve into his conversations with quarterback Josh Allen regarding Pegula’s decision to fire coach Sean McDermott. But Pegula seemed to hint that Allen wasn’t opposed.

More recently, a “source close to Allen” (quite possibly Allen himself) leaked this to Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News: "[H]e’s appreciative of his 8 years with Sean McDermott. Allen, I’m told, has faith in the leadership of the team under Terry Pegula and Brandon Beane, and will take an active role in participating in the upcoming head coaching interviews.”

Nothing in that report suggests disagreement with the decision to fire McDermott. Which implies that Allen was on board with it.

At a minimum, Allen is accepting the decision and moving forward, with the kind of “faith” in leadership that (based on Wednesday’s press conference) may be shaken for plenty of Bills fans. And it’s possible that Allen doesn’t see the benefit in pushing back against the move, since his views won’t bring McDermott back — and will only complicate the efforts of the next coach to galvanize the locker room.

It’s unknown when we’ll next hear from Allen. He has done the Super Bowl media car wash in the past. If he does, he’ll need to have talking points ready, because he’ll be constantly asked about the decision to fire McDermott, including the key up-or-down question of whether he was, or wasn’t, OK with it.