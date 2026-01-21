Terry Pegula won’t say whether Josh Allen agreed with decision to fire Sean McDermott

During Wednesday’s press conference regarding the recent changes in Buffalo, owner Terry Pegula addressed quarterback Josh Allen’s reaction to the decision to fire coach Sean McDermott.

Pegula said Allen didn’t know in advance. Adding that he spoke to Allen after the fact, Pegula declined to share the contents of the conversation publicly.

Later, Pegula was directly asked whether Allen was “on board” with the move.

“The starting quarterback will be part of the team to help select a new coach,” Pegula said. “He’s going to be working with us. And anything else — his feelings — I want to keep that private. I don’t want this in Josh’s head. This was my decision. And I know I didn’t answer your question, but I did, I hope, in a roundabout way. His personal opinion, I keep personal.”

While Pegula’s “roundabout” answer isn’t entirely clear, he seems to be saying Allen was on board with the move. If Allen wasn’t OK with it, Pegula wouldn’t be concerned with the decision being “in Josh’s head.” Pegula would be concerned about persuading the quarterback that it was the right move.

Ultimately, time will tell whether it was the right move. It all depends on whether they hire the right coach.