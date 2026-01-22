 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kraftconvo_260121.jpg
Kraft hints at big NFL schedule changes
nbc_pft_bakermayfield_260121.jpg
Mayfield sounds off on Stefanski via social media
nbc_pft_patsvsbroncos_260121.jpg
Can Stidham keep Broncos in it vs. Patriots?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Flores remains in play for head-coaching jobs

  
Published January 21, 2026 08:57 PM

The Vikings’ announcement that defensive coordinator Brian Flores has signed a contract extension ultimately has no relevance to his head-coaching prospects with multiple teams.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flores remains in play for the Steelers and Ravens jobs. In theory, he could still emerge as a candidate for vacancies with the Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, and Bills.

Despite the Wednesday night announcement, it’s our understanding that the Flores deal was finalized roughly a week ago. He could have taken a lateral move with another team, given that his contract in Minnesota had expired. The Commanders interviewed him for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Now, Flores is back under contract in Minnesota. Subject to the possibility that another team will decide to give the former Dolphins head coach his second opportunity to run a team.