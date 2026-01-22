Brian Flores remains in play for head-coaching jobs

The Vikings’ announcement that defensive coordinator Brian Flores has signed a contract extension ultimately has no relevance to his head-coaching prospects with multiple teams.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, Flores remains in play for the Steelers and Ravens jobs. In theory, he could still emerge as a candidate for vacancies with the Cardinals, Browns, Raiders, and Bills.

Despite the Wednesday night announcement, it’s our understanding that the Flores deal was finalized roughly a week ago. He could have taken a lateral move with another team, given that his contract in Minnesota had expired. The Commanders interviewed him for their vacant defensive coordinator position.

Now, Flores is back under contract in Minnesota. Subject to the possibility that another team will decide to give the former Dolphins head coach his second opportunity to run a team.