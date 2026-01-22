Vikings, Brian Flores agree to contract extension

It took some time, but it finally happened.

The Vikings have announced that defensive coordinator Brian Flores has signed a contract extension. His three-year deal ran through the end of the 2025 regular season.

The Vikings were confident Flores would stay, if he didn’t get a head-coaching job elsewhere.

“Brian has a unique ability to connect with players, understand their skill sets, and put them in positions to maximize their impact on the field,” coach Kevin O’Connell said in a release. “The identity of our defense is a reflection of his leadership and preparation. On a personal level, I’ve really valued the relationship we’ve built over the last three years, and that shared trust, alignment and high standard will continue to be critical to our success.”

Flores interviewed with both the Ravens and Steelers for their head-coaching vacancies. The Pittsburgh interview happened on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether the Vikings’ announcement means he has withdrawn from consideration for either job.

Flores, who coached the Dolphins from 2019 through 2021, also interviewed for the vacant defensive coordinator position in Washington.

The Vikings believed the Cowboys might make a run at Flores for their vacant defensive coordinator job. He was never interviewed, which possibly means the Cowboys knew what he wanted financially, and weren’t willing to pay it.

Regardless, the silence has been broken. The Vikings have a new deal with Flores. They presumably wouldn’t have announced it if they thought he may be leaving.