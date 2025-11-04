 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_balhenryintv_251104.jpg
Henry: BAL has 'confidence' in playoff appearance
nbc_pft_george_pickens_penalty_251104.jpg
Pickens 'knew what he was doing' with penalty
brissett.jpg
Brissett proves he's 'the guy' for the Cardinals

Saints trade Rashid Shaheed to Seahawks

  
Published November 4, 2025 12:56 PM

Seattle’s already strong passing game has just picked up another big-play threat.

The Saints are trading wide receiver Rashid Shaheed to the Seahawks, according to NFL Network.

As PFT noted over the weekend, a Shaheed trade before the deadline was viewed as firmly in play, and it got done with about three hours before the 4 p.m. ET Tuesday deadline.

The 27-year-old Shaheed was a little-known undrafted rookie out of Weber State when he joined the Saints in 2022, but he made an immediate impact both on offense and as a returner on special teams. This year Shaheed has started all nine games for the Saints and is second on the team with 44 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns.

Now he’ll join a Seahawks team that has had some injuries at wide receiver and would like to have a receiver who can take some of the defense’s attention away from Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Getting Shaheed at the deadline is an aggressive move from a Seattle team that views itself as a Super Bowl contender.