Ravens-Steelers Sunday night will be the 40th John Harbaugh vs. Mike Tomlin game

The 2025 NFL season will come to an end on Sunday night with the Ravens at the Steelers, with the AFC North on the line between two head coaches who will be facing each other for the 40th time.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin have faced each other 39 times in their careers, the second-most for any coaching matchup in NFL history and the most for any pair of living coaches.

Only George Halas and Curly Lambeau, who coached against each other 49 times between 1921 and 1953, faced each other more. Halas coached the Bears, while Lambeau coached the Packers for 29 seasons, the Chicago Cardinals for two seasons and Washington for two seasons.

Tomlin became the Steelers’ head coach in 2007 and Harbaugh became the Ravens’ head coach in 2008, and they’ve coached against each other twice every regular season and four times in the playoffs since then. The two of them have had remarkable job security, although there’s been talk this season that their job security could be faltering, and this could be their last season coaching against each other.

Through 38 games, Tomlin is 22-17 against Harbaugh. The Ravens are 3.5-point favorites on Sunday at Pittsburgh.