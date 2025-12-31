Jerry Jones: We’ll figure out what we want to change on defense pronto

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suggested last week that it might not take him long to make a decision about defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ future with the team and he sounded ready to move quickly again on Tuesday,

During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones promised that “we will get better on defense” heading into the 2026 season and said that the process of moving in that direction will start by acknowledging there are multiple reasons why the unit failed to reach expectations. Jones cited a secondary that dealt with injuries heading into the season and throughout the year as an area he thought the team would have more success.

“Make no mistake about it, everybody had their finger in what we did out there defensively. Everybody,” Jones said, via the team’s website. “And so it’s not just a one man blame at all, and I say that because therein lies what you got to sit down and figure out if what, if anything, you want to change. We’ll get to that pronto . . . It is rare when you have one coach or one player that is the cause or the solution to the problem. And that’s the main thing I’d like to emphasize. We’re trying to solve the problem.”

Jones is correct that there’s blame to go around, but it starts at the top and recent chatter about Cowboys interest in Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores only underscores that likelihood that Eberflus’ tenure with the Cowboys will be one and done. Changes with personnel started with cornerback Trevon Diggs’ departure and the rest of them will flow from whatever the new guy in charge wants to see on that side of the ball.