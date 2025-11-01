A potential Rashid Shaheed trade is firmly in play

As the trade deadline approaches, receiver-needy teams have an option in New Orleans.

Rashid Shaheed is widely believed to be available.

The current chatter is that the Saints are looking for a third-round pick for the 2022 undrafted free agent, who also can serve as a return specialist.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2024, Shaheed has been doing less returning — even though he was a Pro Bowler and first-team All-Pro in 2023.

Through eight 2025 games, Shaheed has 39 catches for 431 yards and two touchdowns. His most productive season as a receiver came in 2023, with 46 catches for 719 yards and five touchdowns.

Injuries elsewhere could increase the willingness of other teams to meet the Saints’ perceived price. Either way, the Saints can wait until Tuesday afternoon and take the best offer.

Shaheed has a $4.25 million base salary in 2025. He’s due to be a free agent in March. With nine weeks remaining after Sunday, a new team would owe him $2.125 million for the rest of the year.

The most immediate question is whether Shaheed will play on Sunday against the Rams. He’s listed as questionable with a hip injury. It’s believed that some teams will be keep some players out of action this weekend in order to ensure that they’ll be as healthy as possible if/when a trade happens.