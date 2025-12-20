Marvin Harrison Jr. says he will probably play injured for the rest of the season

Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. plans to return from the heel injury that has kept him from playing in the last two games, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely healthy.

Harrison said he’ll “probably” play injured the rest of the season, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Given that the Cardinals are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, it’s fair to ask whether it’s smart for them to let their talented young receiver play injured for three games that don’t mean anything to the future of the franchise. The Cardinals took Harrison with the fourth overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, and when you make that kind of investment in a player, you don’t want him to let an injury at the end of one year turn into something that affects him into the following year.

Harrison said he does think he’ll play on Sunday against the Falcons, but he doesn’t know how big his role will be in the offense.

“Yeah, we’re going to see,” Harrison said. “And whatever my role is, come Sunday, I’m going to do my best to star in my role, help the team win, make the plays if they come to me and just whatever I can do to help the team at this point.”

Helping the team win at this point is nice, but what the Cardinals really need is for Harrison to help the team win in 2026 and beyond.