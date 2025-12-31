 Skip navigation
Other PFT Content
Pats’ Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Other PFT Content

Christian McCaffrey says his back issue is “not serious”

  
Published December 30, 2025 09:56 PM

49ers running back Christian McCaffrey didn’t practice on Tuesday, but it is nothing that will keep him out of Saturday’s NFC West showdown with the Seahawks.

It’s just stiff,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com.

McCaffrey was holding his back on the field and stretching it on the sideline during Sunday’s win over the Bears. He played 61 of 72 snaps and totaled 27 touches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

McCaffrey was succinct when asked whether his back issue was serious.

“No,” McCaffrey said. “Not serious.”

McCaffrey, who had a back issue earlier this season, per Shanahan, will be in the lineup as the 49ers try to win the NFC West and the No. 1 overall seed.

“It means a lot,” McCaffrey said. “It’s a huge game for us, obviously, this week, and our team’s intent and focus is to get better today and show up ready to roll on Saturday.”