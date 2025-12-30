No practice for Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams on Tuesday

Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams won’t be on the practice field for the 49ers on Tuesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey’s back is stiff during his press conference and McCaffrey said, via multiple reports, that he believes the issue is “nothing serious.” Williams hurt his hamstring against the Bears and Shanahan said they are “giving it a shot” for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The winner of the game will be the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Defensive lineman Keion White (groin) and fullback Kyle Jusczyk (hip) will also miss practice. Cornerback Upton Stout (concussion protocol), tight end George Kittle (ankle), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) are set for limited practice participation. Kittle did not play against the Bears.