nbc_pftpm_diggslatest_251230.jpg
Pats' Diggs facing strangulation, assault charges
nbc_pft_eogplayv2_251230.jpg
Implications of missed PI call in Rams-Falcons
nbc_pft_reidfuturev2_251230.jpg
Reid expects to return to Chiefs in 2026

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
No practice for Christian McCaffrey, Trent Williams on Tuesday

  
Published December 30, 2025 06:45 PM

Running back Christian McCaffrey and left tackle Trent Williams won’t be on the practice field for the 49ers on Tuesday.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan said McCaffrey’s back is stiff during his press conference and McCaffrey said, via multiple reports, that he believes the issue is “nothing serious.” Williams hurt his hamstring against the Bears and Shanahan said they are “giving it a shot” for Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The winner of the game will be the top seed in the NFC playoffs.

Defensive lineman Keion White (groin) and fullback Kyle Jusczyk (hip) will also miss practice. Cornerback Upton Stout (concussion protocol), tight end George Kittle (ankle), wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee, ankle), and defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (knee) are set for limited practice participation. Kittle did not play against the Bears.