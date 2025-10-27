Rams agree to acquire CB Roger McCreary from Titans

The Rams have been searching for some help in the secondary and have found a player to add.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles has agreed to acquire cornerback Roger McCreary from Tennessee.

The Titans will receive a fifth-round pick in exchange for McCreary and a sixth-round selection. The fifth-round pick is Tennessee’s original selection that L.A. had originally received in the trade for linebacker Ernest Jones.

McCreary, a second-round pick in 2022, has appeared in 55 games with 38 starts since Tennessee selected him. While he started all 17 games as a rookie, he appeared in 15 contests with 11 starts in 2023 with 15 appearances and seven starts in 2024.

This season, McCreary has played eight games with three starts. Two of those starts have come in the last two weeks since the organization fired former head coach Brian Callahan.

McCreary has registered 33 total tackles with two passes defensed and an interception so far this season.

Coming off their bye, the 5-2 Rams will host the Saints in Week 9.