Sunday Night Football: Patriots clinch postseason berth with 28-24 comeback victory over Ravens

Week 16 has been full of comebacks, and the Patriots provided the viewing audience with another on Sunday Night Football.

Down 24-13 after Derrick Henry’s 2-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter, New England rallied to score two unanswered TDs and come away with a 28-24 victory.

The win clinches a playoff berth for the Patriots — their first since the 2021 season — in Mike Vrabel’s first season as head coach of the club.

Notably, the Ravens dropped the game but also lost their quarterback to a back injury, as Lamar Jackson exited the contest late in the second quarter and did not return.

But as for the comeback, Patriots went right down the field after Henry’s second TD, getting in the end zone with Drake Maye’s 37-yard touchdown to Kyle Williams with 9:01 left in regulation. Maye hit Rhamondre Stevenson for a successful two-point conversion, making the score 24-21, Baltimore.

The Ravens managed one first down on their ensuing drive, but did have to punt after taking 3:59 off the clock.

New England started its possession at the 9-yard line, with Maye immediately connecting with Mack Hollins for a 20-yard gain. The officials then missed a clear defensive pass interference penalty when Marlon Humphrey tackled Kayshon Boutte before the ball arrived on a deep shot down the middle of the field that would’ve put the Patriots inside the red zone.

But it was no matter, as the club converted fourth-and-2 with a Maye pass to Stefon Diggs for 21 yards.

A couple of plays later, Rhamondre Stevenson put the ball in the box with a 21-yard touchdown to give New England a four-point advantage.

With Tyler Huntley in the game for the injured Jackson, the Ravens had a chance to get down the field and win. But linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson punched the ball out of Zay Flowers’ arms with Marcus Jones recovering it for a turnover.

The Patriots scored a couple of first downs to seal the victory, as Maye ran it for 16 yards on a second-and-14 to seal the victory.

Maye finished the contest 31-of-44 for 380 yards with two touchdowns, an interception, and a lost fumble. It was the first 300-yard game of Maye’s career.

Diggs finished with 138 yards on nine catches — his fourth game of at least 100 yards this season for the wideout.

Jackson suffered his back injury late in the second quarter on a designed run. Jackson was able to stay in for one more play before the Ravens called a timeout to get him out, sending him to the locker room for further evaluation before halftime. Jackson finished 7-of-10 for 101 yards plus two carries for 7 yards.

Huntley ended the game 9-of-10 for 65 yards plus two carries for 2 yards.

Henry had 18 carries for 128 yards with two touchdowns. But he was not in for Baltimore’s penultimate or final drive, presumably because it was a known-passing situation.

With the win, the Patriots will now be in the postseason and have the inside track to clinching the AFC East with two games to go. New England will be on the road to face the Jets in Week 17 before finishing the season at home against Miami.

The Ravens now fall to 7-8. While they haven’t been officially eliminated from playoff contention, it will now be difficult for the club to win the AFC North, especially with Pittsburgh’s victory over Detroit on Sunday. The Ravens finish the season on with a road matchup against Green Bay and a road contest against the Steelers.