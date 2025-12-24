Jordan Mason did not practice again; Aaron Jones remained limited

The Vikings won’t have quarterback J.J. McCarthy for Thursday’s game against the Lions. Coach Kevin O’Connell ruled out McCarthy on Tuesday after medical testing revealed a hairline fracture in McCarthy’s right hand.

Running back Jordan Mason (ankle) was among other players who remained out of Tuesday’s session, and running back Aaron Jones (ankle) again was limited.

Right tackle Brian O’Neill (heel) was the only change to the injury report as he went from not practicing Monday to limited on Tuesday.

Center Ryan Kelly (concussion) and tight end T.J. Hockenson (shoulder) both missed a second consecutive practice.

Defensive lineman Javon Hargrave (thigh) and linebacker Eric Wilson (thumb) again were limited.

Tight end Gavin Bartholomew (back), running back Ty Chandler (knee), and linebacker Austin Keys (ankle) remained full participants.