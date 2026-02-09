 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Drake Maye throws fourth-quarter interception, Patriots’ offense melts down in Super Bowl

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:50 PM

Super Bowl LX has been an ugly one for the Patriots’ offense.

Drake Maye threw an interception with 8:37 remaining in the fourth quarter that just about sealed New England’s fate.

It’s now 19-7 Seahawks midway through the fourth quarter. A Patriots comeback here would be one of the most improbable endings in Super Bowl history.

Maye had a tremendous regular season, but he has not played well in the playoffs. And he has not played well at all in Super Bowl LX. For as strong as his 2025 regular season was, the 2026 postseason will be remembered as one in which the Patriots’ defense played well, but Maye let them down.