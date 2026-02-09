Drake Maye throws fourth-quarter interception, Patriots’ offense melts down in Super Bowl

Super Bowl LX has been an ugly one for the Patriots’ offense.

Drake Maye threw an interception with 8:37 remaining in the fourth quarter that just about sealed New England’s fate.

It’s now 19-7 Seahawks midway through the fourth quarter. A Patriots comeback here would be one of the most improbable endings in Super Bowl history.

Maye had a tremendous regular season, but he has not played well in the playoffs. And he has not played well at all in Super Bowl LX. For as strong as his 2025 regular season was, the 2026 postseason will be remembered as one in which the Patriots’ defense played well, but Maye let them down.