nbc_pft_demauricesmith_260205.jpg
Florio and Smith dissect Rooney Rule
nbc_pft_youngintv2_260205.jpg
Young: Benching was a chance to find ‘consistency’
nbc_pft_cousinsint_260205.jpg
Cousins keeping ‘an open mind’ entering offseason

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Officials missed multiple fouls during Josh Jobe/Stefon Diggs skirmish

  
Published February 8, 2026 09:49 PM

The drive that ended the New England shutout included multiple misses by the officials.

After a first-down scramble by Patriots quarterback Drake Maye from the New England 35, Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs and Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe got into a scrum. No flags were thrown.

It started when Jobe knocked Diggs down when he was clearly out of bounds. Diggs went after Jobe. During the altercation, Diggs pulled Jobe’s facemask, and Jobe struck Diggs in the facemask, twice. One was open-handed, the other was a punch.

NBC rules analyst Terry McAulay said the initial hit out of bounds “absolutely” should have drawn a penalty. The post-play exchange should have triggered multiple additional flags.

Both players undoubtedly will be fined. Jobe could end up with more than one.

It didn’t impact New England’s drive; they scored on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Maye to receiver Mack Hollins not longer after the skirmish.