Josh Allen says he’ll be “ready to go” despite foot injury

On Sunday against the Browns, Bills quarterback Josh Allen retreated toward his own end zone before falling down near the goal line. Along the way, the 2024 MVP “tweaked” his foot (as he said after the game).

Allen’s added at the time that the foot “just flamed up” on him but the “pain subsided,” so he finished the game. His response as to whether the foot affected him in the second half (“no, I don’t think so”) was not particularly convincing.

As a Week 17 game against the Eagles approaches, there’s a question regarding whether the foot will be a factor. On Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott said Allen might miss practice time due to the “obviously sore” foot.

Allen separately provided a more positive assessment.

“Feels good,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com. “Feels good. Ready to go.”

Per Getzenberg, Allen walked with a limp after the midweek press conference.

More will be revealed regarding Allen’s status on Wednesday, when the Bills release their first injury report for the week.

“I mean, still sore,” Allen said. “Walk-through today, so really not practice in general. So yeah . . . feeling good.”

Mitch Trubisky is Allen’s backup. Shane Buechele had been on the Buffalo practice squad, but he was signed on Tuesday to the Chiefs’ active roster.