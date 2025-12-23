Josh Allen won’t participate in Tuesday walk-through, still expected to play on Sunday

On Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott noted quarterback Josh Allen might miss practice time with the foot injury he suffered in Week 16, but is still expected to play against the Eagles on Sunday.

With the Bills holding a walk-through on Tuesday as Christmas falls on Thursday this year, McDermott told reporters in his press conference that Allen would not be on the field.

“No real changes, today was just a chance to... see how he’s feeling today. Obviously sore,” McDermott said, via Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News.

McDermott noted Allen is still expected to play against the Eagles and the team will see how Allen feels on Wednesday.

Additionally, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, kicker Matt Prater, safety Jordan Poyer, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, tight end Dalton Kincaid, defensive back Cam Lewis, and defensive end Joey Bosa are not expected to participate on Tuesday.

Buffalo’s first injury report of the week is due out on Wednesday.