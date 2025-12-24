Appeals officer upholds Denzel Perryman’s two-game suspension

Appeals officer Jordy Nelson upheld the two-game suspension of Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman on Tuesday. Perryman will miss Saturday’s game against the Texans and the Week 18 game against the Broncos.

The league suspended him on Monday for repeated violations of player-safety rules.

Perryman was flagged for unnecessary roughness for delivering a forcible blow to the helmet of Cowboys receiver Ryan Flournoy while Flournoy was on the ground after making a catch during the second quarter of Sunday’s game. That action violated Rule 12, Section 2, Article 10(b), which prohibits “using any part of the helmet or facemask to butt or make forcible contact to an opponent’s head or neck area.”

In 10 games, Perryman made 47 tackles and three pass breakups.

He previously served a two-game suspension in 2023 while with the Texans for repeated violations of player-safety rules.

Perryman is eligible to return to the Chargers’ active roster on Monday, Jan. 5.

The NFL and NFLPA have three jointly appointed hearing officers, with Derrick Brooks and Ramon Foster the others.