nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson 'looked healthy' last week vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson remains sidelined to start third quarter

  
Published December 21, 2025 10:05 PM

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the field for the Ravens’ first possession of the second half.

After the Patriots went three-and-out to start the third quarter, Tyler Huntley remained on the field for Baltimore behind center with Jackson officially still questionable with a back injury.

Jackson went into the locker room early for further examination after Baltimore had to call a timeout late in the first half to get him out of the game. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not seen coming back to the field after halftime.

Huntley took one snap and completed a pass before a Tyler Loop field goal.

Jackson ended the first half 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards. He had 7 yards on two carries.

On the other side, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (head) has been downgraded to out.