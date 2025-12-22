Lamar Jackson remains sidelined to start third quarter

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is not on the field for the Ravens’ first possession of the second half.

After the Patriots went three-and-out to start the third quarter, Tyler Huntley remained on the field for Baltimore behind center with Jackson officially still questionable with a back injury.

Jackson went into the locker room early for further examination after Baltimore had to call a timeout late in the first half to get him out of the game. According to multiple reporters on the scene, Jackson was not seen coming back to the field after halftime.

Huntley took one snap and completed a pass before a Tyler Loop field goal.

Jackson ended the first half 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards. He had 7 yards on two carries.

On the other side, Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (head) has been downgraded to out.