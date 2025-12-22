New angle emerges of DK Metcalf fan interaction

In an NFL stadium, cameras are everywhere. The network has them. The league has them.

The fans have them.

A new angle, as shot by someone’s cell phone device, has emerged of Steelers receiver DK Metcalf’s interaction with a fan. It shows Metcalf approach the stands (with no one trying to stop him). He reaches up and grabs the fan by the T-shirt. Metcalf yanks the T-shirt down, holds it for a second or two, and then punches up with his hand.

His fist was closed as the motion began. His hand was open after it appeared to glance off the fan. (Characterizing it as “no punch” is, frankly, not accurate.)

It’s another factor for the league to consider on Monday, when weighing whether to fine Metcalf or to suspend him. Which is what the league will do. The existing precedent in situations like this, as noted earlier, is (per a league source) a fine.

There seems to be no apples-to-apples precedent for this specific situation. And, frankly, if this one doesn’t rise to the level of a suspension, what does? A knockout blow?