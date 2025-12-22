 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson 'looked healthy' last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he "tweaked my foot a little bit" late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL's Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
New angle emerges of DK Metcalf fan interaction

  
Published December 21, 2025 11:22 PM

In an NFL stadium, cameras are everywhere. The network has them. The league has them.

The fans have them.

A new angle, as shot by someone’s cell phone device, has emerged of Steelers receiver DK Metcalf’s interaction with a fan. It shows Metcalf approach the stands (with no one trying to stop him). He reaches up and grabs the fan by the T-shirt. Metcalf yanks the T-shirt down, holds it for a second or two, and then punches up with his hand.

His fist was closed as the motion began. His hand was open after it appeared to glance off the fan. (Characterizing it as “no punch” is, frankly, not accurate.)

It’s another factor for the league to consider on Monday, when weighing whether to fine Metcalf or to suspend him. Which is what the league will do. The existing precedent in situations like this, as noted earlier, is (per a league source) a fine.

There seems to be no apples-to-apples precedent for this specific situation. And, frankly, if this one doesn’t rise to the level of a suspension, what does? A knockout blow?