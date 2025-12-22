Lamar Jackson downgraded to out with back injury

Lamar Jackson will not return to Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.

Jackson has been downgraded to out late in the third quarter.

During the NBC broadcast, Jackson was shown on the sideline in street clothes.

Tyler Huntley will play quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game, though Cooper Rush is the team’s emergency third QB.

Jackson’s back was injured late in the second quarter, presumably on a designed QB run that gained a few yards.

Jackson was able to stay in for another play, but the Ravens then called a timeout to get him out of the game. He walked back to the locker room before halftime for further examination.

Jackson was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards and had taken two carries for 7 yards at the time of his injury.

The Ravens lead the Patriots 17-13 at the start of the fourth quarter.