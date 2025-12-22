 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Lamar Jackson downgraded to out with back injury

  
Published December 21, 2025 10:42 PM

Lamar Jackson will not return to Sunday night’s game against the Patriots.

Jackson has been downgraded to out late in the third quarter.

During the NBC broadcast, Jackson was shown on the sideline in street clothes.

Tyler Huntley will play quarterback for the rest of Sunday’s game, though Cooper Rush is the team’s emergency third QB.

Jackson’s back was injured late in the second quarter, presumably on a designed QB run that gained a few yards.

Jackson was able to stay in for another play, but the Ravens then called a timeout to get him out of the game. He walked back to the locker room before halftime for further examination.

Jackson was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards and had taken two carries for 7 yards at the time of his injury.

The Ravens lead the Patriots 17-13 at the start of the fourth quarter.