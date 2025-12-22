 Skip navigation
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson suffered a bruise in back, not sure how serious it’ll be

  
Published December 22, 2025 12:07 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a bruise to his back late in the second quarter of Baltimore’s 28-24 loss to New England, head coach John Harbaugh told reporters in his postgame press conference.

It’s unclear how that will affect Jackson’s availability going forward.

“It’s a bruise of some kind, I think. I don’t know how serious it’ll be,” Harbaugh said. “We’ll have to find out in the next couple of days. He got kneed in the back on the ground there.

“I really don’t have a word on it now,” Harbaugh later added. “It’s just early. Haven’t gotten anything definitive from the trainers or doctors yet. I don’t know. Probably [will] know more tomorrow or the next day.”

Harbaugh also noted that Jackson was not in a position to play in the second half.

“No, he couldn’t go,” Harbaugh said. “If he could’ve gone, he would’ve gone.”

Jackson was injured on a designed run with two minutes left in the second quarter, rushing for 3 yards. Replay showed he took a knee to the back, as Harbaugh said.

While Jackson stayed in the game for another play — a run by Keaton Mitchell for -5 yards — the Ravens then called a timeout to get him out of the game and examine him on the sideline. He was sent to the locker room early, with the NBC broadcast showing him clearly frustrated by the injury as he walked up for further examination.

Jackson was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions at the time of his injury. He also had two carries for 7 yards.

Tyler Huntley, who finished the game at QB, was 9-of-10 for 65 yards and had a pair of carries for 2 yards.