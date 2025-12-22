 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sunday Night Football: Lamar Jackson questionable to return with back injury

  
Published December 21, 2025 09:48 PM

The Ravens and Patriots are tied at 10-10 at halftime. But there could be a significant injury concern with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson had to exit after taking a hit during a carry late in the first half. Baltimore announced Jackson is questionable to return with a back injury.

He went down for a 3-yard gain, then was able to hand off to Keaton Mitchell for a 5-yard loss before Baltimore took a timeout with just 1:16 left in the half.

At that point, Jackson came out of the game, replaced by backup Tyler Huntley for one play.

Tyler Loop hit a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, as Jackson was shown on the NBC broadcast heading up to the locker room for further examination.

Jackson was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards in the first half. He took two carries for 7 yards.

The Patriots could have at least six more points with a pair of field goals if not for two turnovers by quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year signal-caller tossed an interception to Marlon Humphrey on third-and-14 from the Baltimore 19 in the first quarter, taking points off the board.

Then Maye was strip-sacked late in the second quarter when the Patriots had at least a shot to kick a field goal in Baltimore territory, with the Ravens recovering.

Maye finished the first half 15-of-20 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots also have several injury concerns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is being evaluated for a head injury. Cornerback Charles Woods is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga is questionable to return with a foot injury. And offensive tackle Thayer Munford is questionable to return with a knee injury.

New England will receive the second-half kickoff. We’ll see thereafter if Jackson can return to the game.