Sunday Night Football: Lamar Jackson questionable to return with back injury

The Ravens and Patriots are tied at 10-10 at halftime. But there could be a significant injury concern with Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Jackson had to exit after taking a hit during a carry late in the first half. Baltimore announced Jackson is questionable to return with a back injury.

He went down for a 3-yard gain, then was able to hand off to Keaton Mitchell for a 5-yard loss before Baltimore took a timeout with just 1:16 left in the half.

At that point, Jackson came out of the game, replaced by backup Tyler Huntley for one play.

Tyler Loop hit a 36-yard field goal to tie the game at 10-10, as Jackson was shown on the NBC broadcast heading up to the locker room for further examination.

Jackson was 7-of-10 passing for 101 yards in the first half. He took two carries for 7 yards.

The Patriots could have at least six more points with a pair of field goals if not for two turnovers by quarterback Drake Maye. The second-year signal-caller tossed an interception to Marlon Humphrey on third-and-14 from the Baltimore 19 in the first quarter, taking points off the board.

Then Maye was strip-sacked late in the second quarter when the Patriots had at least a shot to kick a field goal in Baltimore territory, with the Ravens recovering.

Maye finished the first half 15-of-20 for 178 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Patriots also have several injury concerns. Running back TreVeyon Henderson is being evaluated for a head injury. Cornerback Charles Woods is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga is questionable to return with a foot injury. And offensive tackle Thayer Munford is questionable to return with a knee injury.

New England will receive the second-half kickoff. We’ll see thereafter if Jackson can return to the game.