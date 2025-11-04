Chargers trade CB Ja’Sir Taylor to Jets

The Jets traded cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts on Tuesday and news that they picked up another corner in another trade came shortly after Tuesday afternoon’s deadline.

The Chargers announced that they have traded Ja’Sir Taylor to the Jets for a 2028 conditional seventh-round pick. The conditions of that pick were not announced, but there’s plenty of time to come to light before the pick would actually be conveyed.

Taylor was a 2022 sixth-round pick in Los Angeles. He has started 11 of the 57 games he’s played in the league and has been credited with 84 tackles, an interception, 14 passes defensed, and a fumble recovery.

In addition to moving Gardner, the Jets also traded Michael Carter to the Eagles since their last game in Week 8. We’ll see how Taylor fits into that secondary and how the new-look Jets defense — which also saw Quinnen Williams depart in a trade — will fare overall against the Browns.