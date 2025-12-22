 Skip navigation
After going 1-10 without T.J. Watt in past years, Steelers are 2-0 in 2025

  
Published December 22, 2025 11:14 AM

In past years, the Steelers have struggled to win games without linebacker T.J. Watt. This year, they have not.

The Steelers have won two games during Watt’s absence, following a dry-needling mishap that punctured a hole in his lung, requiring surgery.

Prior to 2025, the Steelers were 1-10 in games Watt missed.

They still need Watt, if they hope to reach their maximum potential this season. And in just 15 days, their ceiling has improved from “finish .500 or better” to “conquer the AFC North” to “win a playoff game” to “who knows?”

Sunday’s game was Pittsburgh’s best of the year. They’re peaking at the right time, three weeks after they bottomed out. The 26-7 loss to the Bills was a disaster, featuring the most rushing yards given up at home in 50 years, loud chants of “Fire Tomlin!,” and boos during the iconic Renegade moment.

They’ve gone 3-0 since then, pushing their record from 6-6 to 9-6. Coupled with Baltimore’s loss to the Patriots on Sunday night, Pittsburgh’s magic number to win the division title is one. If the Ravens lose to the Packers on Saturday night, the Steelers will have the fourth seed in the AFC locked up, with two games to play.

In a wide open AFC playoff field, the Steelers could make some noise. They could win some games. They’re surely love another crack at the Bills or the Chargers in a single-elimination setting.

And here’s the ultimate Pittsburgh/Aaron Rodgers Ayuahuasca pipe dream for the coming postseason: A Super Bowl showdown with the Bears.

Is it likely? No. Is it possible? Yes it is.