nbc_pft_fivewordsless_251222.jpg
Texans’ offense was ‘bland’ against the Raiders
nbc_pft_steelers_win_251222v2.jpg
Steelers put a ‘complete game together’ vs Lions
nbc_pft_lions_performance_251222.jpg
Lions have to go ‘back to the drawing board’

Lamar Jackson: The goal is to play vs. Packers on Saturday

  
Published December 22, 2025 10:48 AM

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson tried to do what he could to return to Sunday night’s game, but was unable to do so after he was kneed in the back late in the second quarter.

But he told reporters after the loss that his goal is to play Saturday’s Week 17 matchup against the Packers.

Jackson stayed in for one play after a designed run gained 3 yards, with Keaton Mitchell losing 5 yards on an end around. But after that, the Ravens called a timeout to get Jackson out of the game. He went back to the locker room for further examination as Tyler Huntley played the rest of the contest.

“My legs felt great. I just got kneed in the back in the red zone. I just couldn’t finish the game,” Jackson said postgame, via transcript from the team. “I was trying. I [got] a Toradol shot and stuff like that, but it still didn’t get [any] better.”

Jackson added he was in the locker room trying to throw to a trainer and “it just hurt.” But he didn’t aggravate any other pre-existing injury.

The quarterback said he’s set to undergo an MRI on Monday to see what it reveals.

“I’m mad, because I felt like the game was in our favor,” Jackson said. “Don’t get me wrong, my brother [Huntly] got out there — it still was in our favor — but I can’t control that. I wish I could. I can’t control it.”

Jackson missed three games with a hamstring injury earlier this season, but has dealt with several more ailments that he’s played through. It’s been a frustrating, trying season for the two-time MVP quarterback with all the injuries.

“Yes, it’s BS, bro. I can’t control that,” Jackson said. “I’m on the ground. I’m down. I gave myself up. I got kneed in the back, but yes, for the most part, you can say that, because [I’m] getting injured, and then we’re fighting for a chance to make the playoffs. I can’t finish the game with my guys. It’s BS.”

In his 12 games this year, Jackson has completed 63.7 percent of his passes for 2,311 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s rushed for just 340 yards with two TDs.