Browns want to interview Giants assistant Charlie Bullen for defensive coordinator

Charlie Bullen served as the Giants’ interim defensive coordinator last season, and new head coach John Harbaugh is believed to want him back on the staff in some capacity. But Bullen has options.

The Browns have requested an interview with Bullen to be their defensive coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Cleveland needs a new defensive coordinator because Jim Schwartz says he doesn’t want to be back in Cleveland after he was passed over as head coach. Schwartz says he doesn’t plan to coach in 2026, although it may not turn out that way.

Bullen could be a good candidate for the Browns job, and he is also a candidate to be the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. And if he doesn’t get one of those jobs, he’s likely to be back with the Giants.