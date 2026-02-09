 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_finalthoughts_260209.jpg
Seahawks’ Super Bowl win a ‘storybook ending’
SeahawksDefensebesteverMPX.jpg
Where do Seahawks rank among best defenses ever?
nbc_pft_nextformaye_260209.jpg
What’s next for Maye after Super Bowl struggles?

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Browns want to interview Giants assistant Charlie Bullen for defensive coordinator

  
Published February 9, 2026 01:19 PM

Charlie Bullen served as the Giants’ interim defensive coordinator last season, and new head coach John Harbaugh is believed to want him back on the staff in some capacity. But Bullen has options.

The Browns have requested an interview with Bullen to be their defensive coordinator, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Cleveland needs a new defensive coordinator because Jim Schwartz says he doesn’t want to be back in Cleveland after he was passed over as head coach. Schwartz says he doesn’t plan to coach in 2026, although it may not turn out that way.

Bullen could be a good candidate for the Browns job, and he is also a candidate to be the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator. And if he doesn’t get one of those jobs, he’s likely to be back with the Giants.