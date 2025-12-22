Chris Olave considered retiring last year after multiple concussions

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is only 25 years old, but he has already had thoughts about retiring because of concussions.

Olave’s 2024 season ended when he was taken off the field on a stretcher after a big hit to the head, and that was at least the fourth concussion he has suffered in his NFL career. That had Olave wondering if he should keep playing.

“It was a tough time last year,” Olave said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “I was only 24 years old, contemplating retirement, especially with the head injuries, but I prayed about it. My fam, my close fam was around me. They stuck by my side and I just gave it another try, another chance. And it’s been a great year.”

Olave said the people he trusts most gave him good advice, and he ultimately decided to keep playing.

“My parents, my brothers and all my close people, I felt like I leaned on them a lot and they helped me get out the situation and I’m super grateful to be where I am today,” Olave said.

Next year will be the fifth and final season of Olave’s rookie contract. He says he’s now healthy, he’s happy in New Orleans, wants to keep playing there, and wants to remain a Saint.