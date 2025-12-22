Report: DK Metcalf previously reported same Lions fan to Seahawks security in 2024

The confrontation between Steelers receiver DK Metcalf and a Lions fan during Sunday’s game was apparently not the first interaction between the two individuals.

Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Metcalf previously reported the same fan to Seahawks security last season while still playing for the club.

Pelissero adds that a source close to Metcalf said the fan — who identified himself to the Detroit Free Press as Ryan Kennedy — called Metcalf’s mother a derogatory word and then called Metcalf “something we both know you don’t call a Black man.”

The fan, however, claims Metcalf was upset about being called his legal name instead of his common nickname, DK.

Metcalf was able to play the rest of Sunday’s win over Detroit, though he ducked reporters after the contest in the locker room. Head coach Mike Tomlin also declined to comment on the situation.

The league is reviewing the incident and could hand down discpline as soon as Monday.